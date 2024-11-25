ADVERTISEMENT

Five red sanders logs seized, one smuggling operative arrested in Annamayya district

Published - November 25, 2024 07:09 pm IST - RAJAMPETA

The Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force conduct a combing operation in the Pincha Dam area

The Hindu Bureau

The Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) on Monday conducted a combing operation and apprehended one smuggling operative, seized five red sanders logs in the Pincha Dam area, within the Rajampeta section of Annamayya district.

The Task Force in-charge and Tirupati Superintendent of Police (SP), L. Subbarayudu, reported that while the task force team were moving through the Pincha Dam area, they noticed a group of trespassers lurking close to the Cheyyeru Rivulet near Arogyapuram. In an effort to apprehend these operatives, the team attempted to encircle them. However, most of the offenders managed to flee the scene.

One suspect was detained and identified as a local resident from Annamayya district, he was taken to the Tirupati Task Force Police Station for prosecution. Upon further investigation, officials discovered five red sander logs that were hidden nearby, which were confiscated.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway to nab the absconding operatives.

