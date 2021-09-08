Five persons, including a woman, arrested in several cases

The city police arrested five persons, including a woman, for their alleged involvement in several offences here.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crimes) V. Suresh Babu said that in one case, two youth S. Rajesh (23), an auto-rickshaw driver, and his friend K. Raj Kumar (23), both hailing from Arilova, had allegedly snatched away ₹19,000 and mobile phone from a passenger near the RTC Complex area on August 30. Based on the complaint from 24-year-old victim SK Imran from East Godavari, the police arrested the duo.

In another case, the Gajuwaka police arrested 38-year-old P. Durga of Madhurawada area for reportedly committing theft of a purse containing four tola gold ornaments worth ₹1 lakh from a person at Gajuwaka area. On September 7, Durga had gone to a shop at BC Road, Gajuwaka, where she allegedly stole the hand purse of a woman A. Kondamma from Malkapuram. Following complaint, the woman was arrested.

The MVP police officials have arrested 25-year-old M. Ramesh Babu, for reportedly committing theft of gold and silver ornaments worth ₹1.05 lakh from a house at Bhanu Nagar on August 24.

The Dwaraka police also arrested 28-year-old M. Ganesh (28), a car driver, for reportedly stealing ₹70,000 from an office at P&T Colony.