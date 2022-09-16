Andhra Pradesh: Five persons arrested for stealing jewellery worth ₹58 lakh from train passenger

Superintendent of Railway Police Vishal Gunni examining the jewellery recovered from the accused, in Vijayawada on Friday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

ADVERTISEMENT

The Rajahmundry Government Railway Police (GRP), in association with the IT Core Team Police, arrested five persons for stealing 1.31 kg of jewellery from a passenger on the Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Garib Rath Express on August 3.

Police recovered 1.31 kg of gold ornaments, worth ₹57.99 lakh, from the gang, said in-charge Superintendent of Railway Police (SRP) Vishal Gunni.

Disclosing the details of the case to reporters on Friday, Mr. Vishal said that the gold ornaments belonged to a man named U. Venkata Rama Rao, a jeweller based in Mangalagiri of Guntur district.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mr. Rama Rao had dispatched the ornaments with his employee B. Satish to retailers in North Andhra. Unbeknownst to Mr. Satish, the culprits were travelling on the same train, keeping an eye on his movements. When Mr. Satish went to the washroom, the culprits snatched the bag containing the ornaments and fled,” Mr. Vishal said.

A police team led by Deputy Superintendent of Railway Police B.V.S. Nageswara Rao and Inspectors of Railway Police P. Vijay Shankar and B. Saidaiah visited Rajasthan and rounded up the suspects, who were identified as Babulal alias Babu, Harshan Ram alias Harsha Kumar, and Raj Prajapath.

Based on their confession, Railway SIs P. Lovaraju and K. Mavullu arrested V. Nagendra Kumar, another employee of Mr. Rama Rao, and A. Omkar, both residents of Mangalagiri.

“Nagendra Kumar had tipped off the thieves about the movement of Mr. Satish, and planned the theft. The culprits then boarded the train as passengers and decamped with the gold ornaments,” Mr. Vishal said.

The SRP appealed to train passengers to take of their luggage. Mr. Vishal appreciated the Rajahmundry Railway Police for quickly cracking the case.