Five of family killed in accident

Published - May 18, 2024 06:06 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

Five members of a family were killed on the spot when the car in which they were traveling jumped the median and collided with a lorry coming in the opposite direction on the other side, on NH-44 at Bachupalle village of Gooty mandal of Anantapur district, on Saturday morning.

According to the police, the deceased, residents of Rani Nagar of Anantapur, were returning from Hyderabad after purchasing clothes in connection with marriage preparations in the family, when the accident occurred.

The deceased included an elderly couple Shaik Ali Saheb (58), his wife Rehana (54), his son Firoz Basha (28), grandsons Mohd Ahil (6), and Mohd Aman (4). The family’s relatives Zaheeda and Mohd Ghouse were critically injured. The police suspect that the accident could have occurred due rash driving or the driver could have dozed off at the wheel. The bodies were shifted to the area hospital for autopsy. A case was registered and further investigation is on.

