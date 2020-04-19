Five of a Rajamahendravaram family contract COVID-19

As many as five persons belonging to the same family contracted COVID-19 allegedly from a woman at the Mangalavarampeta area in Rajamahednravaram Municipal Corporation (RMC) in East Godavari on Saturday night. The 28-year-old woman was tested positive on Saturday.

RMC Commissioner Abhishikt Kishore told The Hindu: “All the five persons belong to the same family of a 28-year-old woman who had tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday night. One among the five had a travel history of Delhi. The rest of the four also had atravel history to Kolkata, Hyderabad, Kurnool, and Karimnagar before March 21.”

Dinner spreads

“On the other hand, all of them had joined for dinner with one Delhi-returnee who had tested positive in the RMC limits,” added Mr. Abhishikt.

According to RMC Health Officer M.V.R. Murthy, of the five COVID-19 patients, two are female including an 11-year-old girl, and three men in the 32 to 40 years age group.

According to an official release issued by East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases reached 24 by Sunday in the district. However, eight persons have been recovered and discharged by Sunday.

Only in urban bodies

“The district has witnessed COVID-19 positive cases only in the urban bodies - Kakinada, Peddapuram, and Rajamahendravaram. All the 24 cases have been reported in the 13 habitations, in which 32,000 families are under government surveillance to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Mr. Muralidhar.

Results of 1,469 tests across the district are yet to come, where 169 persons are in quarantine centres.