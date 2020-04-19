Five of a family test positive in East Godavari district

Five persons of a family tested positive for COVID-19 after another member of the family, a 28-year-old woman, was declared positive for the virus on Saturday.

The family resides in the Mangalavarampeta area under Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation (RMC) limits in East Godavari district.

“One of the five persons is a Delhi returnee. The remaining four had travelled to places such as Kolkata, Hyderabad, Kurnool, and Karimnagar before March 21,” RMC Commissioner Abhishikt Kishore told The Hindu.

Dinner with Delhi returnee

“All of them had dinner with another Delhi returnee who tested positive earlier in Rajamahendravaram,” Mr. Abhishikt said.

“Of the five patients, one is a woman, one an 11-year-old girl and three are men in the 32 to 40 age-group,” RMC Health Officer M.V.R. Murthy said.

As per an official release issued by district Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy, the number of COVID-19 positive cases reached 24 as of Sunday.

Eight discharged

Earlier in the day, eight persons were discharged from hospital following their recovery.

“The district has witnessed positive cases only in the urban areas such as Kakinada, Peddapuram, and Rajamahendravaram. All the 24 cases have been reported from the 13 habitations in which 32,000 families are under surveillance,” Mr. Muralidhar said.

The laboratory results of 1,469 samples were yet to be received, he said, and added that 169 persons were in quarantine centres in the district.