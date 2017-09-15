Andhra Pradesh

Five of a family commit suicide in Kadapa district

In a suspected suicide pact following financial problems, five members of a family took the extreme step by jumping into the Mylavaram reservoir in Kadapa district on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Shaik Wahid (42), a driver, his wife Shameem, 40, and their daughters – Mahabub Bi (19) and Shabana (17), and Wahid’s second wife Asha (29).

They were residents of Rajiv Nagar Colony in Jammalamadugu mandal, said Jammalamadugu in charge DSP Nageswar Reddy.

The bodies of three women, Shameem, Asha, and Mahabub Bi, had been retrieved from the reservoir. Search is on for the remaining bodies, the DSP said. The deceased were identified basing on their Aadhaar cards found at the reservoir site. The Jammalamadugu police registered a case.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Apr 9, 2020 11:39:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/five-of-a-family-commit-suicide-in-kadapa-district/article19694313.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY