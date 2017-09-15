Five of a family commit suicide in Kadapa district

In a suspected suicide pact following financial problems, five members of a family took the extreme step by jumping into the Mylavaram reservoir in Kadapa district on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Shaik Wahid (42), a driver, his wife Shameem, 40, and their daughters – Mahabub Bi (19) and Shabana (17), and Wahid’s second wife Asha (29).

They were residents of Rajiv Nagar Colony in Jammalamadugu mandal, said Jammalamadugu in charge DSP Nageswar Reddy.

The bodies of three women, Shameem, Asha, and Mahabub Bi, had been retrieved from the reservoir. Search is on for the remaining bodies, the DSP said. The deceased were identified basing on their Aadhaar cards found at the reservoir site. The Jammalamadugu police registered a case.