Five NSS volunteers from AU to take part in Republic Day parade

25 December 2020 17:41 IST

Five students from NSS, Andhra University, have been selected to take part in Republic Day 2021 parade. Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D Prasad Reddy congratulated the students D.Yuvaraj, B. Anil Kumar, B. Gayathri Tushar, B. Angelina and M. Bhavana on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Prasad Reddy said that about 200 volunteers were selected to take part in the parade from the country. Among them, 10 are from Andhra Pradesh and in which five are from Andhra University. He said that it is a great honour for the university.

The State Higher Education Department announced awards for the best NSS programme coordinator, programme officers and NSS volunteers. AU NSS cell programme coordinator S. Haranath was selected as Best Programme Coordinator among all universities. Manikya Kumari of St.Joseph's College for Women selected as Best Programme officer and two NSS volunteers Ch.Siva Sankar and K Nirmala from Andhra University jurisdiction were selected for the awards.

Mr. Prasad Reddy congratulated the awardees. Rector K. Samatha, Registrar V. Krishna Mohan and others were present.