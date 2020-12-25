Five NSS volunteers from AU to take part in Republic Day parade

Five students from NSS, Andhra University, have been selected to take part in Republic Day 2021 parade. Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D Prasad Reddy congratulated the students D.Yuvaraj, B. Anil Kumar, B. Gayathri Tushar, B. Angelina and M. Bhavana on the occasion.
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Prasad Reddy said that about 200 volunteers were selected to take part in the parade from the country. Among them, 10 are from Andhra Pradesh and in which five are from Andhra University. He said that it is a great honour for the university.
The State Higher Education Department announced awards for the best NSS programme coordinator, programme officers and NSS volunteers. AU NSS cell programme coordinator S. Haranath was selected as Best Programme Coordinator among all universities. Manikya Kumari of St.Joseph's College for Women selected as Best Programme officer and two NSS volunteers Ch.Siva Sankar and K Nirmala from Andhra University jurisdiction were selected for the awards.
Mr. Prasad Reddy congratulated the awardees. Rector K. Samatha, Registrar V. Krishna Mohan and others were present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath