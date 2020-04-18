Five new positive cases in Srikalahasti

The temple town of Srikalahasti has reported 10 of the 29 positive COVID-19 cases in Chittoor district. With the detection of five new cases on Friday, the district administration converted a dozen localities into red zones.

Of the 10 cases, one case, a London returnee, was discharged recently after his report came negative, while the nine others were found to have contact with persons who attended the Tablighi Jamaat meet, both as primary and secondary sources, involving family members and relatives.

The localities identified as red zones are Kothapeta, P.V. Road, Patha Bus Stand, Nagachi Palem, Pusala Veedi, Imam Street, Janulla Street, Marati Palem, Masjid Street, Jandha Veedhi, and Gandla Street.

The positive cases has its adverse impact among the traders that even during the relaxation of lockdown hours, most of them are unwilling to open their outlets, forcing the locals to run from pillar to post to fetch their daily requirements. The four ever busy streets adjoining the temple zone, though without a single positive case, were deserted. The public complain that with lots of barricades on the streets, the movement during the relaxation period had turned difficult.

Collector visit

District Collector Narayana Bharat Gupta, who inspected the red zones and the area hospital at Srikalahasti on Saturday, said that cooperation from the public was more important than the lockdown itself to check spread of COVID-19. He said that in view of concentration of 10 cases in the temple town, people should give top priority to social distancing and other parameters while moving out to buy essential commodities.

Referring to the mass prayers, the Collector categorically said that all such activities should be confined to households and any violation would be dealt with seriously.

The Collector said that so far there were 17 TrueNAT machines in the district, with a capacity to conduct 20 swab tests each. He said people with COVID-19 related symptoms should voluntarily come for tests and observe quarantine norms.

As many as 113 persons from Palamaner found to be in contact with three positive cases there were sent to the testing centres and quarantine zones. Similarly, 49 persons from Sadum mandal were sent for quarantine.