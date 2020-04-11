Five new positive cases in Kurnool, total goes to 82

There is no let up in the number of COVID19 positive cases getting reported in Kurnool district and on Saturday at 8 a.m., the number of positive cases went up from 77 to 82 with five new cases getting reported.

District Collector G. Veerapandian on Saturday said the district received results of 108 samples of the primary contacts of Delhi returnees and of them while 103 samples turned negative, 5 new positive cases were reported.

The lockdown is being implemented very stringently and to not give any leeway. The Kurnool district administration has decided to close all chicken, meat and fish markets/shops on Sunday in the entire district, which are potential for large gathering of people and getting infected.

The District Collector has requested the people to cooperate with the local officers and police “till we get out of Coronavirus spread.” He has asked the Revenue Officers and Police personnel to keep strict vigilance in their respective areas.

Meanwhile, the number of people coming onto streets has also significantly come down with barricades built across main roads and connecting streets in the Red Zones. Availability of grocery, milk and vegetables at doorstep in the Red Zones has improved.