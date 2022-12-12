Five NDRF teams deployed in areas affected by Cyclone Mandous in Andhra Pradesh

December 12, 2022 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), 10 th Battalion, has deployed five teams in the districts affected by Cyclone Mandous in Andhra Pradesh for taking up the rescue and rehabilitation operations, its Commandant Zahid Khan has said. adding that one team has been kept on standby in Visakhapatnam.

“We have sent five teams under the supervision of Deputy Commandant Dilbag Singh to Kavali and Nellore Town, Naidupet in Tirupati district, Chittoor and Prakasam districts. The force is helping in evacuating the villagers trapped in floods and shifting them to safer places,” said Mr. Khan, who was camping at Naidupet to monitor the rescue operations.

The NDRF personnel were also assisting the disaster management, fire and police department officials in rescuing people from the marooned areas, cutting trees and clearing the roads, the Commandant said.

“I request people not to cross overflowing rivulets and streams, and stay in old and dilapidated buildings. The teams have been instructed to take up rescue operations by coordinating with the district officials,” the NDRF Commandant told The Hindu on Monday.

Inspectors Bablu Biswas, Biten Singh, Eswar Rao, Mukesh Kumar, Lima Temsu and Sujit Gop were leading the teams, the Commandant said.