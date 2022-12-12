Five NDRF teams deployed in areas affected by Cyclone Mandous in Andhra Pradesh

December 12, 2022 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

One team has been kept on standby in Visakhapatnam, says Commandant Zahid Khan

Rajulapudi Srinivas

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), 10 th Battalion, has deployed five teams in the districts affected by Cyclone Mandous in Andhra Pradesh for taking up the rescue and rehabilitation operations, its Commandant Zahid Khan has said. adding that one team has been kept on standby in Visakhapatnam.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have sent five teams under the supervision of Deputy Commandant Dilbag Singh to Kavali and Nellore Town, Naidupet in Tirupati district, Chittoor and Prakasam districts. The force is helping in evacuating the villagers trapped in floods and shifting them to safer places,” said Mr. Khan, who was camping at Naidupet to monitor the rescue operations.

The NDRF personnel were also assisting the disaster management, fire and police department officials in rescuing people from the marooned areas, cutting trees and clearing the roads, the Commandant said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“I request people not to cross overflowing rivulets and streams, and stay in old and dilapidated buildings. The teams have been instructed to take up rescue operations by coordinating with the district officials,” the NDRF Commandant told The Hindu on Monday.

Inspectors Bablu Biswas, Biten Singh, Eswar Rao, Mukesh Kumar, Lima Temsu and Sujit Gop were leading the teams, the Commandant said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US