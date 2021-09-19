Five more take oath as TTD trustees

Darshan lines interrupted for a brief period

Five more nominees on Saturday took oath as members of the newly constituted TTD trust board.

At a brief ceremony inside the temple, Additional Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy administered them the oath of office.

Those who took oath included N. Srinivasan, Vemireddy Prashanti Reddy, P. Sanathkumar, Bandi Parthasaradhi Reddy, and Burra Madhusudhan Yadav.

Meanwhile, the TTD was pushed into an embarrassing situation with the members taking oath in turns, much to the inconvenience of the pilgrims and the temple staff. Though for a brief period, the darshan lines were interrupted every time a new member was administered the oath.

Besides Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, the board comprises 24 members, four ex officio members, two special invitees (who can attend the meetings but do not have any voting rights). These apart, the government has nominated another 50 members as special invitees who cannot take part in the meetings but enjoy all the privileges on a par with the other members.

So far, nine members, including an ex officio and a special invitee (without voting rights), have taken oath, and the remaining 21 members are yet to let know their day of choice.

No oath will be reportedly administered to the 50 special invitees as they are not privileged to take part in the board meetings.