Five more deaths, 477 fresh COVID-19 cases in State

VIJAYAWADA

21 June 2020 23:35 IST

Tally crosses 1,000 mark in Krishna as count in A.P. goes up to 8,929

The State has reported five more deaths and 477 fresh cases of COVID-19 during the past 24 hours as of Sunday morning, as a whopping 24,451 samples were tested, the highest single-day tests so far.

According to the bulletin issued by the Health Department, the tally has gone up to 8,929 and the death toll reached 106. Of them, 7,059 are local cases. The deaths were reported from Krishna (3), Kurnool (1) and Chittoor (1) districts. In the past three days, 14 deaths were reported.

With 36 deaths and 3.44% mortality rate, Krishna district now has the highest number of deaths and also the highest mortality rate among the districts.

Advertising

Advertising

There are 4,516 active cases while 4,307 patients have been discharged after recovery so far. During the 24 hours, 196 patients have recovered.

New infections

East Godavari district reported the highest number of local fresh cases with the detection of 70 infections. It is followed by Krishna (66), Kadapa (58), West Godavari (52), Chittoor (47), Kurnool (47), Visakhapatnam (39), Guntur (26), Nellore (12), Anantapur (11), Vizianagaram (6) and Prakasam (5). Srikakulam district reported no new case in the past three days. Among foreign returnees, four new cases have been detected and among people from other States, 34 new cases have been found.

Meanwhile, Krishna district’s tally of local cases has crossed the 1000 mark and reached 1,048, next to only Kurnool which has 1,294 cases. A total of 6.77 lakh samples were tested so far.

Local case tallies of other districts are as follows: Anantapur (800), Guntur (768), Chittoor (562), East Godavari (555), West Godavari (550), Nellore (471), Kadapa (388), Visakhapatnam (300), Prakasam (180), Vizianagaram (84) and Srikakulam (59).