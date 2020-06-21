Five missing boys traced 200 km from home

KAKINADA

21 June 2020 23:04 IST

Five boys, who reportedly ran away from home in Nagaram village in East Godavari district, were found by the police 200 km away in Mangalagiri of Guntur district on Sunday.

The boys, aged 15-18, were reportedly addicted to a video-sharing social media platform, police said.

“The five boys from Nagaram village were thinking of earning money by any means and left the village on Sunday. A note left behind by one of the boys said that he would return home within a few days after earning some money. The note gave us a clue on how to trace the boys,” Amalapuram DSP Masum Basha said.

“Two of the boys had failed in their exams and the academic record of the other three is also not good. However, all of them are highly active on uploading videos on the social media platform,” Mr. Basha said.

The boys left home on a couple of two-wheelers and they were traced near Mangalagiri after the police registered a missing case under the Nagaram police limits.

“Our teams constituted for the search operation are bringing the boys back to their native place. More details will emerge following the interaction with the boys,” Mr. Basha said.