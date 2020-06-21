Five missing boys traced 200 km from home

Five boys, who reportedly ran away from home in Nagaram village in East Godavari district, were found by the police 200 km away in Mangalagiri of Guntur district on Sunday.
The boys, aged 15-18, were reportedly addicted to a video-sharing social media platform, police said.
“The five boys from Nagaram village were thinking of earning money by any means and left the village on Sunday. A note left behind by one of the boys said that he would return home within a few days after earning some money. The note gave us a clue on how to trace the boys,” Amalapuram DSP Masum Basha said.
“Two of the boys had failed in their exams and the academic record of the other three is also not good. However, all of them are highly active on uploading videos on the social media platform,” Mr. Basha said.
The boys left home on a couple of two-wheelers and they were traced near Mangalagiri after the police registered a missing case under the Nagaram police limits.
“Our teams constituted for the search operation are bringing the boys back to their native place. More details will emerge following the interaction with the boys,” Mr. Basha said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath