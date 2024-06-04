Five Ministers in Jagan’s Cabinet face defeat in Godavari region

BHIMAVARAM

None of the five Ministers in the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Cabinet including Taneti Vanita, who holds the home portfolio, registered a victory in the Godavari region, a bastion for the ruling YSRCP since 2019 elections.

The irony is that not even one Cabinet Minister was close to victory as their rivals secured thumping victories with huge margins in the Assembly constituencies of Tuni, Kakinada Rural, Gopalapuram, Amalapurm, Eluru and Tanuku.

In Tuni, Roads and Buildings Minister Dadisetti Raja lost to TDP’s Yanamala Divya. Jana Sena Party’s candidate Patnam Venkateswara Rao (Nanaji) defeated Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu with 72,040 votes in Kakinada Assembly constituency. In 2019, Mr. Nanaji lost the seat to Mr. Kannababu.

In Rajamahendravaram Rural, TDP’s six-time MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary defeated Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna, the sitting MLA of Ramachandrapuram and B.C. Welfare Minister. The YSRCP fielded Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna from Rajamahendravaram Rural, the biggest Assembly constituency in East Godavari district. Mr. Chowdary won the seat with a margin of 64,090 votes.

In Gopalapuram, Home Minister Taneti Vanita lost to TDP’s Maddipatti Vankata Raju who secured a majority of 26,784. Mr. Vanita was shifted from her native constituency of Kovvur to Gopalapuram.

In Eluru, former Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas suffered a huge loss against TDP’s Radhakrishna Badeti, who secured the majority of 62,388 votes.

In Amalapuram, Social Welfare Minister Pinipe Viswaroop lost to TDP’s Aithabathula Ananada Rao who secured a margin of 38,628 votes. The change of Konaseema district’s name after Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and subsequent riots over the issue was said to be the major poll issue in the region this time.