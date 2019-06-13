Five Ministers assume office

Five Ministers assumed office at the Secretariat on Thursday amid Vedic chants and in the presence of their followers, friends and relatives. Peddireddi Ramchandra Reddy (Mines and Panchayat Raj), Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao (Tourism and Culture), Dharmana Krishnadas (Roads and Buildings), Balineni Srinivas Reddy ( Energy and Forests), and Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Civil Supplies) entered their respective chambers.

Link roads’ project

Mr. Krishnadas said that the Anantapuram- Amaravati Express Highway would be completed in the next two years. Work on 385-km express highway was going on. Of the 19 packages, 14 packages have already been completed. He signed a file relating to the National Development Bank project under which the government proposes to construct 3,000 km link roads with an estimated expenditure of ₹6,400 crore. The Kanaka Durga flyover would be completed by December, he said.

At a separate press conference, Mr. Srinivasa Rao (Avanthi Srinivas) said that the government has plans to appoint a brand ambassador for tourism on the lines of Gujarat which plumped for cine hero Amitabh Bachchan. Tourism would be developed in all the 13 districts. The government would give clearances through the single window system. The government would promote tourism in a big way to generate employment in the State but rave parties and drugs issues would be dealt with an iron hand, he said.

Volunteers at work

At another press conference, Mr. Srinivas Reddy said that the government would review all power purchase agreements (PPAs). The government would ensure 9-hour free power to farmers during day time. Also, ₹1.50 per unit would be charged for aqua culture units. A free power of 200 units would be given to the SCs and STs in the State. At present, it is 100 units. Fifteen lakh SC families and 7 lakh ST families would be benefited with this move, he said.

Mr. Venkareswara Rao (Kodali Nani) said that the government would supply essential commodities to white ration cardholders from September 1. The distribution would be made through volunteers. Rice and six or seven other commodities would be supplied in 5 kg, 10 kg, and 15 kg bags, he said.