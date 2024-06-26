GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Five metric tonnes of tomato to be supplied through rythu bazaars in East Godavari

Each family is entitled to get two kilogram of tomato at ₹50 per kilogram in six designated rythu bazaars

Published - June 26, 2024 07:44 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau

The East Godavari district authorities have imported five metric tonnes of tomato from Punganur in Chittoor district to supply at affordable prices through the six rythu bazaars. At present, tomatoes are being sold at ₹70 per kilogram in the open market across the East Godavari district.

“We have been monitoring the tomato price everyday. We have imported five metric tonnes of tomato to supply through the six rythu bazaars at ₹50 per kilogram. Each family is entitled to get two kilogram at the designated rythu bazaars until the rise in the arrivals,” said East Godavari in-charge Collector N. Tej Bharat. Marketing Department Assistant Director M. Sunil Kumar, Rythu Bazaars Estate Officers and other officials have been told to monitor the tomato sales.

