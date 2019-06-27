Five-member panel to review major policy decisions, projects

In its most significant step towards a complete revamp of administration, the YSR Congress Party government constituted a five-member Cabinet sub-committee to review major policies, projects, programmes, institutions established (corporations, societies, companies etc.) and key administrative actions since bifurcation. It is expected to evolve its own procedures for completion of the assigned tasks within six weeks.

The committee consists of Ministers Buggana Rajendranath Reddy (Finance, Planning and Legislative Affairs), Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy (Panchayat Raj, Rural Development, Mines and Geology), Kurasala Kanna Babu (Agriculture and Cooperation), P. Anil Kumar (Irrigation and Water Resources) and M. Gowtham Reddy (Industries, Commerce and Information Technology). Special Chief Secretary Manmohan Singh will be its secretary, and MPs V. Vijaya Sai Reddy, V. Prabhakar Reddy and P.V. Mithun Reddy special invitees.

According to an official release, the committee will review in great detail major projects such as Polavaram, Capital Regional Development Authority activities and ports, airports, highway projects, etc., with specific reference to the tendering process, allocation of land and insider information trading and review the procurement systems and tender procedures adopted for various projects and programmes, especially for awarding major works, goods and services contracts, public-private partnerships, the Swiss-Challenge procurement and allocation of public resources, particularly land, water, mines and power and determine the deviations from the established procedures, loss to the public exchequer and beneficiaries of the pecuniary gain thereof.

The committee is also mandated to review major MoUs, Memoranda of Agreements, Letters of Intent, joint ventures and special purpose vehicles executed or launched on behalf of the government either directly by the government departments or its undertakings, corporations, and subsidiaries with domestic and foreign entities.

Besides, the Cabinet sub-committee will review major land parcels of the government and its entities, all major mining leases granted during the period under review, all investments in the power sector and infrastructure projects and approved and PPAs and Information Technology projects and omissions and commissions that contributed to the misery of farmers, youth seeking employment, people belonging to SC / ST / BC / Minority communities and other vulnerable sections of the society like women, children and the elderly.