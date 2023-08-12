Five-member inter-State ganja-smuggling gang held in Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh

August 12, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Tirupati police on Saturday said they have arrested a five-member gang involved in ganja smuggling and seized 20 kg ganja worth ₹3 lakh and five mobile phones from RTC bus stand at Sullurupeta in the district.

Superintendent of Police P. Parameshwar Reddy told media persons that as part of the crackdown on ganja smuggling, a special team of Naidupeta and Tada police stations was present at the bus station on Friday evening and noticed five persons moving suspiciously.

Upon questioning, the police learnt that they were part of a gang led by Jalaluddin of Gummidipundi in Tiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu. The gang procured ganja from Odisha and north Andhra region and smuggled it into Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala.

The arrested were identified as Jalaluddin (34) of Tamil Nadu; Govindu (53) and Ravikumar (53) of Anakapalle district; and Sanyasi Rao (34) and P.D. Prasad (28) of Alluri Seetharama Raju district. The accused were remanded on Saturday.

The SP said based on the criminal record of the gang, all five were detained under the Preventive Detention (PD) Act. Mr. Reddy warned that those who get repeatedly involved in ganja smuggling would face the PD Act and that their properties would be attached.