HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Five-member inter-State ganja-smuggling gang held in Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh

August 12, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tirupati police on Saturday said they have arrested a five-member gang involved in ganja smuggling and seized 20 kg ganja worth ₹3 lakh and five mobile phones from RTC bus stand at Sullurupeta in the district.

Superintendent of Police P. Parameshwar Reddy told media persons that as part of the crackdown on ganja smuggling, a special team of Naidupeta and Tada police stations was present at the bus station on Friday evening and noticed five persons moving suspiciously.

Upon questioning, the police learnt that they were part of a gang led by Jalaluddin of Gummidipundi in Tiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu. The gang procured ganja from Odisha and north Andhra region and smuggled it into Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala.

The arrested were identified as Jalaluddin (34) of Tamil Nadu; Govindu (53) and Ravikumar (53) of Anakapalle district; and Sanyasi Rao (34) and P.D. Prasad (28) of Alluri Seetharama Raju district. The accused were remanded on Saturday.

The SP said based on the criminal record of the gang, all five were detained under the Preventive Detention (PD) Act. Mr. Reddy warned that those who get repeatedly involved in ganja smuggling would face the PD Act and that their properties would be attached.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.