Five-member gang, which killed six senior citizens, arrested

VIJAYAWADA

24 June 2021 23:19 IST

Most of the victims’ families suspected the deaths to be due to COVID-19

The Penamaluru police arrested a five-member gang, which allegedly murdered six persons, and looted their houses. The accused reportedly planned the murders during the pandemic, as the victims’ family members would not get any doubt on their deaths.

The police had picked up two persons as part of investigation into a case of attempt to loot an ATM at Poranki Centre. Based on the confessions of the suspects, they took into custody three more persons and during questioning, the accused reportedly confessed to the killings.

The arrested were identified as V. Prabhu Kumar, S. Gopi Raju, P, Chakravarthy and M. Naga Durga Rao, all auto drivers, and M. Phaneendra Kumar, a painter.

They allegedly murdered, Nalini (58), Seeta Mahalakshmi (63) of Poranki in October and November last year. They also allegedly killed a couple Nageswara Rao (85) and Prameela Rani (75) of Kanchikacherla in Krishna district in December.

The accused allegedly killed Dhanalakshmi (58) of Tadigadapa in January this year, and Papamma on the city outskirts a few days ago, said Police Commissioner B. Srinivasulu at a press conference on Thursday.

Modus operandi

The modus operandi of the gang was to conduct ‘recce’ during day time, identify senior citizens and kill them during night. The gang reportedly entered the houses by opening the latches from outside, killed the victims by smothering them and escaped with gold and cash, Mr. Srinivasulu said.

“Of the total six murders, only one case has been registered with the police and in other incidents their family members did not lodge complaints assuming that they died of COVID-19,” said Central Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police Y. Srinivas Reddy.

“The gang conducted ‘recce’ in Tenali and Mangalagiri in Guntur district and in Vuyyuru, Kankipadu and Penamaluru on Vijayawada outskirts and planned to kill 12 more persons and loot their houses. Had the gang is not arrested now, they would have executed their plans,” said Penamaluru CI M. Satyanarayana.

Besides, the gang allegedly committed thefts in many houses in the last 10 months. Taking advantage of COVID and curfew, the gang planned the killings, said Deputy Commissioner of Police-2 (Law and Order) Vikrant Patil.