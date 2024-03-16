Five-member gang of highway robbers nabbed

March 16, 2024 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - CHITTOOR

A five-member inter-state gang involved in highway robberies was nabbed and 6 kgs of ganja, ₹18,000 cash, two bikes, and five knives were seized from them at the outskirts of Chittoor Municipal Corporation on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) P. Joshua told the media here that the gang was involved in a series of crimes under the Chittoor district limits. On March 13 at midnight, the gang intercepted a lorry bound for Chennai at a local drums manufacturing unit on the Chittoor-Vellore Road. They threatened the driver at knife-point and extorted ₹6200 from him. On the next night, the gang intercepted another lorry bound for Pudukottai in Tamil Nadu and fleeced the driver of ₹18,000 at knife-point.

Based on complaints from the victims, special parties were formed to track down the suspects. The police also verified CC camera footage along the highways and the accused were arrested at Tummindapalem cross of Yadamarri mandal on Chittoor outskirts. As the case is under investigation, the identification of the accused was withheld.