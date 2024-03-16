GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Five-member gang of highway robbers nabbed

The police seize 6 kgs of ganja, ₹18,000 cash, two bikes, and five knives from the gang

March 16, 2024 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau

A five-member inter-state gang involved in highway robberies was nabbed and 6 kgs of ganja, ₹18,000 cash, two bikes, and five knives were seized from them at the outskirts of Chittoor Municipal Corporation on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) P. Joshua told the media here that the gang was involved in a series of crimes under the Chittoor district limits. On March 13 at midnight, the gang intercepted a lorry bound for Chennai at a local drums manufacturing unit on the Chittoor-Vellore Road. They threatened the driver at knife-point and extorted ₹6200 from him. On the next night, the gang intercepted another lorry bound for Pudukottai in Tamil Nadu and fleeced the driver of ₹18,000 at knife-point.

Based on complaints from the victims, special parties were formed to track down the suspects. The police also verified CC camera footage along the highways and the accused were arrested at Tummindapalem cross of Yadamarri mandal on Chittoor outskirts. As the case is under investigation, the identification of the accused was withheld.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.