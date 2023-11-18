ADVERTISEMENT

Five-member gang held; 300 kg of ganja seized in Rajamahendravaram Rural

November 18, 2023 03:43 pm | Updated 03:43 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The police registered a case and the investigation is on.

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The East Godavari police have arrested a five-member gang, including a 42-year-old woman, and seized 15 bags of ganja while the gang was preparing to transport it from a house at Hukumpeta village under Bommuru police limits in Rajamahendravaram rural area. 

On November 17, the police led by Rajamahendravaram North Zone DSP N. Kishore Kumar conducted a raid on the house and seized 300 kg of ganja worth ₹15 lakh. The ganja was packed in bags and loaded in two vehicles to transport it to some destinations. The police also seized two vehicles.

In a press conference in Rajamahendravaram on November 18, DSP Mr. Kishore Kumar has said; “We have received inputs on the import of the ganja by a gang and conducted the raid. The accused have been identified as Gollavilli Rambabu, Ruttula Dorababu, Kallepalli Srinivasa Rao A. Seshu and P. Lakshmi“. The police registered a case and the investigation is on. The accused have been produced before a local court on Saturday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US