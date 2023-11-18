Five-member gang held; 300 kg of ganja seized in Rajamahendravaram Rural

November 18, 2023 03:43 pm | Updated 03:43 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The East Godavari police have arrested a five-member gang, including a 42-year-old woman, and seized 15 bags of ganja while the gang was preparing to transport it from a house at Hukumpeta village under Bommuru police limits in Rajamahendravaram rural area.

On November 17, the police led by Rajamahendravaram North Zone DSP N. Kishore Kumar conducted a raid on the house and seized 300 kg of ganja worth ₹15 lakh. The ganja was packed in bags and loaded in two vehicles to transport it to some destinations. The police also seized two vehicles.

In a press conference in Rajamahendravaram on November 18, DSP Mr. Kishore Kumar has said; “We have received inputs on the import of the ganja by a gang and conducted the raid. The accused have been identified as Gollavilli Rambabu, Ruttula Dorababu, Kallepalli Srinivasa Rao A. Seshu and P. Lakshmi“. The police registered a case and the investigation is on. The accused have been produced before a local court on Saturday.

