The Krishna District police arrested a five-member gang for trying to dupe people and sell dog skin and nails as Bengal tiger’s hide on October 19 (Wednesday). The police seized the dog skin and nails from the accused.

The Penamaluru police tracked the accused on receiving information that the gang was moving with tiger hide. They recovered the pelt, nails and other material which resembles a tiger’s hide, said Gannavaram Deputy Superintendent of Police K. Vijay Paul.

The police alerted the Forest Department officials and sent the seized material for examination upon which the Forest officials confirmed that the skin was of a dog.

“The accused painted a dog’s skin to look like a tiger hide to cheat the public. We are investigating on whether the gang resorted to similar offences earlier,” said Penamaluru CI Govindaraju.

A case has been registered and investigation is on, the CI said.