Five-member gang arrested for trying to sell fake tiger hide in NTR Krishna District

The accused painted a dog’s skin to look like a tiger hide to cheat the public, said the police

Rajulapudi Srinivas VIJAYAWADA
October 19, 2022 18:36 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Krishna District police arrested a five-member gang for trying to dupe people and sell dog skin and nails as Bengal tiger’s hide on October 19 (Wednesday). The police seized the dog skin and nails from the accused.

The Penamaluru police tracked the accused on receiving information that the gang was moving with tiger hide. They recovered the pelt, nails and other material which resembles a tiger’s hide, said Gannavaram Deputy Superintendent of Police K. Vijay Paul.

The police alerted the Forest Department officials and sent the seized material for examination upon which the Forest officials confirmed that the skin was of a dog.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The accused painted a dog’s skin to look like a tiger hide to cheat the public. We are investigating on whether the gang resorted to similar offences earlier,” said Penamaluru CI Govindaraju.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

A case has been registered and investigation is on, the CI said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Vijayawada
police
crime

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app