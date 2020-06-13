Five Maoists including three minor girls surrender in East Godavari

YETAPAKA

13 June 2020 17:04 IST

The five Gutti Koya tribe of Chintoor agency were recruited in 2018

As many as five Maoists of the Bhadradri Kothagudem-East Godavari Division (BK-EGD) Committee Dalam surrendered to East Godavari Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi at Yetapaka in Chintoor agency on Saturday. Three of them are minor girls.

All them belong to the Gutti Koya tribe and native of the Chintoor agency on the Andhra-Odisha-Chattisgarh border.

“All the five youth have been recruited by Ms.Thulasi, Area Committee Member of the Sabari Local Organizing Squad of the Maoists since 2018”, said Mr. Nayeem Asmi.

Addressing the press conference at Yetapaka on Saturday, Mr. Nayeem Asmi said: “The five Militia members have surrendered before the police, expecting the benefit from the government welfare schemes in their native places in the Chintoor agency. We have also seized two INSAS rifles from them”.

“The five Maoists have confessed that they were subjected to discrimination by the non-Adivasi Maoists and that forced them to surrender before the police”, he added.

The 20-year-old Madakam Maasa, alias Raanu, was recruited by the Sabari Dalam in 2018. He served as a Dalam member in the Azad Protection Team since June 2018. Azad is the Secretary of the BK-EGD. Maasa had participated in the exchange of fire, in which two Maoists and two CRPF Constables were killed in Bijapur district in Chattisgarh in February 2020.

The 22-year-old Ravva Beemayya, alias Bheemalu, was serving as a member of the Cherla Local Guerrilla Squad (CLGS) since June 2019. He had participated in an exchange of fire in the Sukma district in Chattisgarh.

The three Gutti Koya tribal girls - one aged 17 and the rest aged 16 - were recruited by the BK-EGD in December 2019. All of them are natives of the Gollaguppa village in Yetapaka mandal in the Chintoor agency. “The three girls have been serving in the CLGS since December 2019”, said Mr. Nayeem Asmi.

CRPF 39 Battalion Commandant V.V.S Prasanna Kumar, Chintoor DSP Khadar Basha were also present during the interaction with the Militia members.