Five Maoist militia members surrender

VISAKHAPATNAM

12 November 2020 08:17 IST

Five Maoist militia members from Pedapadu Vykunthapali village in GK Veedhi mandal surrendered before Chintapalle ASP Vidyasagar Naidu on Wednesday.

The militia members were reportedly participating in various Maoist activities such as mobilising people for Maoist meetings, and providing information about police combing operations. The surrendered militia members were identified as K. Lakshmana Rao, T. Tilusu, T. Bangarraju, K. Robin and P Lakshmana Rao.

