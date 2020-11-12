Andhra Pradesh

Five Maoist militia members surrender

Five Maoist militia members from Pedapadu Vykunthapali village in GK Veedhi mandal surrendered before Chintapalle ASP Vidyasagar Naidu on Wednesday.

The militia members were reportedly participating in various Maoist activities such as mobilising people for Maoist meetings, and providing information about police combing operations. The surrendered militia members were identified as K. Lakshmana Rao, T. Tilusu, T. Bangarraju, K. Robin and P Lakshmana Rao.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 12, 2020 8:26:11 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/five-maoist-militia-members-surrender/article33080660.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY