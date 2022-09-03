Five lecturers from Anantapur get Best Teacher awards

Government Arts College Anantapur Botany lecturer E. Sreedevi, who has been selected by the State government for the Best Teacher Award 2022. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. Prasad

Five professors and lecturers of different universities and colleges in the undivided Anantapur district and three in the undivided Kurnool district have been selected by the State government to receive the ‘Best Teacher Award 2022’ out of the 24 Statewide on Teachers’ Day on September 5.

While Government Arts College, Anantapur Botany Department in-charge lecturer E. Sreedevi got selected, others include Sri Krishnadevaraya University Rural Development and Social Sciences professor M. Muninarayanappa, JNTU Anantapur Mechanical Engineering professor M.L.S. Devakumar, and V. Venugopal Reddy from the same department.

In the Kurnool district, those selected for the award are K.V.R. Government College for Women, Kurnool, Urdu Department lecturer Irfana Begum, Biochemistry lecturer B. Dhanashree from the same college, and A. Vimala Rhode of Silver Jubilee Government Degree College.