Andhra Pradesh

Five lakh students to chant ‘Vishnu Sahasranamam’ today

Special Correspondent TIRUPATI August 10, 2022 00:18 IST
Updated: August 10, 2022 00:18 IST

As many as 5 lakh school students of 17 countries will be simultaneously chanting ‘Sri Vishnu Sahasranamam’ from 9 a.m. to 9.30 a.m. on August 10 (Wednesday), under the aegis of Visva Vishnu Sahasranamam Samsthan (VISVAS).

The Chennai-based Samsthan is organising the event as part of its ‘Mazhalayin Mozhiyil Madhavanin Namangal’ (MMMN - Catching them young) project.

The main event will be held at Tirumala Nada Neerajana Mandapam, which will be attended by students from eight schools run by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) located at Tirupati and Tirumala.

“The MMMN programme was started eleven years back with just 500 children and it has grown to touch 5 lakh students of 350-plus schools today, who will be chanting Vishnu Sahasranamam at a time from their respective locations,” says VISVAS global founder T.J. Sridharan.

Besides, student devotees from 37 countries who have learnt the thousand verses from the organisation will chant the same at their local standard time, either at 7 a.m. or 5 p.m.

VISVAS aims to spread the holy names of Sri Vishnu through its ISO-certified volunteering organisation, which conducts online classes in an authentic manner over a duration of 21 days.

