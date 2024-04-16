Five killed in road mishap in Nellore district

April 16, 2024 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - NELLORE

Five persons, including a toddler, were killed in a road mishap on the Chennai-Kolkata national highway at Gowravaram village in Kavali mandal of SPSR Nellore district, on Tuesday. The incident happened when a car rammed into a truck parked on the roadside, abutting the highway. The victims were identified as Davuluri Srinivasulu (51), Davuluri Varalakshmi (45), Ganta Lakshmamma (46), Ganta Neelima (24) and Ganta Nandu (2).

The deceased belonged to the same family in Chamadhula village of Jaladanki mandal, and were travelling in the car to attend a family function. Deputy Superintendent of Police K. Venkataramana rushed to the spot and got the vehicles removed from the spot to restore traffic. Local police have registered a case after shifting the bodies of the deceased to the Government General Hospital in Kavali for post-mortem.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.