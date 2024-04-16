ADVERTISEMENT

Five killed in road mishap in Nellore district

April 16, 2024 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - NELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

Five persons, including a toddler, were killed in a road mishap on the Chennai-Kolkata national highway at Gowravaram village in Kavali mandal of SPSR Nellore district, on Tuesday. The incident happened when a car rammed into a truck parked on the roadside, abutting the highway. The victims were identified as Davuluri Srinivasulu (51), Davuluri Varalakshmi (45), Ganta Lakshmamma (46), Ganta Neelima (24) and Ganta Nandu (2).

The deceased belonged to the same family in Chamadhula village of Jaladanki mandal, and were travelling in the car to attend a family function. Deputy Superintendent of Police K. Venkataramana rushed to the spot and got the vehicles removed from the spot to restore traffic. Local police have registered a case after shifting the bodies of the deceased to the Government General Hospital in Kavali for post-mortem.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US