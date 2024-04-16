GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Five killed in road mishap in Nellore district

April 16, 2024 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - NELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

Five persons, including a toddler, were killed in a road mishap on the Chennai-Kolkata national highway at Gowravaram village in Kavali mandal of SPSR Nellore district, on Tuesday. The incident happened when a car rammed into a truck parked on the roadside, abutting the highway. The victims were identified as Davuluri Srinivasulu (51), Davuluri Varalakshmi (45), Ganta Lakshmamma (46), Ganta Neelima (24) and Ganta Nandu (2).

The deceased belonged to the same family in Chamadhula village of Jaladanki mandal, and were travelling in the car to attend a family function. Deputy Superintendent of Police K. Venkataramana rushed to the spot and got the vehicles removed from the spot to restore traffic. Local police have registered a case after shifting the bodies of the deceased to the Government General Hospital in Kavali for post-mortem.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.