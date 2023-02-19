ADVERTISEMENT

Five killed in road accident at Medarametla in A.P.

February 19, 2023 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Tharun Boda

Five persons, including the family members of a Sub-Inspector of Police, died on the spot in a ghastly road accident on the Chennai-Kolkata National Highway under the Medarametla police limits in Korisapadu mandal, Bapatla district, Andhra Pradesh.

The accident occurred in the early hours of Sunday when the car, a sedan, in which the victims were travelling, rammed through the median following a tyre burst and was hit by a heavy vehicle on the other side of the road.

The Medarametla police identified the victims as Sk. Vaheeda Vali (38), her daughter Sk. Ayesha Humera Vali (9) and her family friends Gurrala Jayashree (50) of Gujjanagundla in Guntur and her daughter Gurrala Divya Teja (29), and car driver Kondamudi Veera Brahmachari (22) of Addanki.

Vaheeda was the wife of Addanki SI Sk. Samandar Vali. The victims were headed towards Guntur while returning from a temple festival at Chinaganjam village.

Police suspect that the driver lost control of the car after a tyre burst and the vehicle hit and crossed the median. In no time, the car was hit by a speeding container truck heading towards Ongole. The bodies were sent to the government hospital in Addanki.

Bapatla Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal inspected the accident spot and the mangled remains of the car. He asked the officials concerned to implement safety measures to avoid road accidents on the National Highway.

He also visited the Addanki government hospital and consoled Mr. Samandar Vali and his family members.

