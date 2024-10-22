Five killed in bus-auto collision in A.P.’s Annamayya district

Five persons were killed in a road accident on the Kadapa-Chittoor highway at Kalakada in Annamayya district late Monday (October 21, 2024) night.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, a private bus on its way to Hyderabad from Pileru hit an auto coming from the opposite direction leading to the death of the five.

Police said the deceased were returning from Vangamallavaripalle in Devapatla panchayat in Annamayya district after attending the final rites of a relative. The two injured were initially shifted to a local government hospital and later shifted to Pileru government hospital.

Four of the deceased were identified as Noorullah (32) of Neelimanda, Bujjamma (60) of Dudekulapalli, Fakeeramma (65) of Nellimanda and Khadervali (35) of Chandravaripalle in Kalikiri mandal. The identity of the other deceased is yet to be ascertained.

A case has been registered and investigation is on.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.