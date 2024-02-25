Five killed and three critically injured in road accident near Madanapalle in Andhra Pradesh

February 25, 2024 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - MADANAPALLE

Five persons were killed on the spot and three others critically injured when an SUV ran amok on the outskirts of Madanapalle town in Annamayya district on February 25 night.

The Madanapalle Taluq police said that the SUV carrying eight persons was on its way to Madanapalle. Upon reaching Barlapalle village on the outskirts of Madanapalle, the SUV fatally knocked down two persons — Chandra and Subramanyam (both milk vendors).

In a bid to escape from the spot, the driver revved up the vehicle, but, in the process, collided with a lorry coming in the opposite direction, which resulted in the death of three persons and causing critical injuries to three others travelling by the SUV.

The police said that while Chandra and Subramanyam belonged to Kollavaripalle in Madanapalle Rural mandal, the three other deceased, who were yet to be identified, and the injured persons were from Rama Rao Colony in Madanapalle town.

The police shifted the injured to the area hospital.

