Five killed, 10 injured in road accident in Andhra Pradesh’s Konaseema district

June 17, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - AMALAPURAM

Five persons were killed and 10 others received major injuries when a car rammed into a van from behind at Madiki village under Alamuru police station limits in Konaseema district on June 17 (Saturday).

There were 10 persons in the van and five in the car. The persons in the van were from Anakapalli district, and they were on their way to visit various temples in Konaseema district. Of the 10 persons, three died on the spot, while another breathed his last while being taken to hospital. One person travelling in the car died while undergoing treatment in the hospital.

The Alamuru police said that the deceased were identified as B. Venkata Ramana, P. Kannayya Lingam, G. Srinu and B. Venki Naidu of Anakapalli district, and V. Subramanyam of Palacole in West Godavari district.

The injured were admitted to the government hospital in Eluru. The police registered a case and took up investigation.