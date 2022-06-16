Five IPS officers, including Amalapuram SP, transferred

The State government on Thursday issued orders transferring five IPS officers, including Amalapuram Superintendent of Police K.S.S.V. Subba Reddy.

Mr. Reddy has been posted as Commandant, APSP 6th battalion at Mangalagiri, in place of Vishal Gunni, who has been transferred and posted as DCP (L&O), Vijayawada.

Kurnool SP Ch. Sudheer Kumar Reddy has been transferred and posted as Amalapuram SP. Krishna district SP Siddharth Kaushal has been transferred and posted as Kurnool SP.

Vijayawada DCP P. Jashua has been transferred and posted as Krishna district Superintendent of Police.