Five injured as private bus overturns in Vijayawada

April 21, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST

Five passengers suffered injuries when a private travels bus overturned near Gollapudi in the city, in the early hours of Friday. The bus was proceeding from Vijayawada to Hyderabad, when the accident occurred.

West Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) K. Hanumantha Rao said the bus driver, in a bid to overtake a tipper, hit the divider and came to a halt after hitting an electric police. Later, the bus overturned on the other side of the National Highway.

Police admitted the injured to a hospital and cleared the traffic, the ACP said.