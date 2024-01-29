GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Five injured after two houses collapsed due to cylinder blast

The police said the cause behind the accident would be probed. A case has been registered.

January 29, 2024 04:14 pm | Updated 04:14 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau

In a freak accident, five persons were injured when two houses were razed to the ground due to the impact of a gas cylinder blast at Thenegallu village of Kundurpi mandal in the district on January 29.

According to the police, one Masthan runs a petty provision store in the village. At around 9 a.m., when he opened the shop, he smelt some pungent odour from inside. When he switched on the lights, all of a sudden flames engulfed the shop, forcing Masthan to come out immediately.

The alert neighbourhood rushed to the spot and was planning to contain the flames. But, a deafening blast occurred from inside, which razed the shop, which is also used as a temporary residence by Masthan, and the neighbouring house to the ground. The debris which fell on the crowd resulted in injuries to five persons, of which three received grievous injuries. The injured were rushed to the area hospital. The accident left the valuables and furniture in the shop gutted.

The police said the cause behind the accident would be probed. It was suspected that at first, it could be a blast of the refrigerator in the shop, followed by a cylinder blast. A case has been registered.

Related Topics

Anantapur / Andhra Pradesh / domestic accident / accident (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.