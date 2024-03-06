GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Five including a newly-wed couple killed in road accident in Nandyal

According to sources, while trying to overtake a vehicle, the car crashed into a parked lorry.

March 06, 2024 10:44 am | Updated 10:44 am IST - HYDERABAD

Naveen Kumar

Five members of a family returning from Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh met with a fatal accident and were killed in Allagadla of Nandyal during the wee hours of Wednesday, March 6, 2024. The car they were driving in crashed into a parked lorry at around 5.15 a.m.

Police said that the newly-wed couple Bala Kiran, 25, and Kavya Sri, also aged 25, were returning back from the pilgrimage with family when they met with the accident.

Kiran’s parents, Mantri Ravinder, 55, and Lakshmi, 50, also died in the mishap along with the driver, Ashok, 21, Allagadla rural police said.

The accident was reported around 350 km away from their residence in Venkatapuram, Alwal.

Ashok, while trying to overtake a vehicle, crashed into a parked lorry. The vehicle, according to police, was driven at high speed and in the impact all were killed, they said.

A case was booked under section 304-A (death by negligence) of the IPC and the bodies were shifted for post-mortem.

Related Topics

road accident / Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.