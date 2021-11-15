Five, including a juvenile, held in five cases

Visakhapatnam

15 November 2021 20:21 IST

Gold ornaments worth ₹5.46 lakh recovered from them, say police

The city police on Monday arrested a five-member gang, including a juvenile, for their involvement in five cases under Gajuwaka police station limits in the city. The police also have recovered 253 gms of gold ornaments worth ₹5.46 lakh and ₹600 cash from them.

DCP (In-Charge) Crimes, D.S. Sravan Kumar said that Thota Shiva Bhavani, a native of East Godavari district and resident of Gajuwaka area in the city, along with Chinthala Purusotham and a juvenile, committed five house break-ins between March 2020 and September 2021 under Gajuwaka police station limits. They have stolen 284 gms of gold ornaments, 800 gms of silver ornaments and ₹5.33 lakh in cash, all worth around ₹11.48 lakh.

Thota Shiva Bhavani is an old offender and had been involved in about 250 cases in East Godavari, Krishna, and a few other districts in the State, the DCP said.

He was arrested and convicted in some cases and a suspect sheet was also opened against him in Rajamahendravaram and Vijayawada city. Recently, he shifted his base to Gajuwaka and committed the property offences.

The police said Shiva Bhavani’s wife Thota Vara Lakshmi and another person M. Maheswara Durga Prasad, who acted as receivers of the stolen booty, were also arrested, said Mr. Shravan. “We have recovered the stolen property in four or five cases and investigation is on to recover the remaining booty from the accused,” the police added.