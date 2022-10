Five IAS officers shifted, 11 of 2020 batch appointed as Sub-Collectors

The government transferred five IAS officers on Saturday. Katta Simhachalam has been posted as the Additional Commissioner of AP-Capital Region Development Authority, M. Vijaya Suneetha as Director of Civil Supplies, Nidhi Meena as Director of Mid-Day Meals, Vishnu Charan as Project Officer of ITDA-Parvathipuram, Bhavana as Additional Director of Village and Ward Secretariats and Naveen as Joint Collector of Srikakulam district.

Besides, 11 IAS officers of 2020 batch have been appointed as Sub-Collectors. They are: Adithi Singh (Vijayawada), Gitanjali Sharma (Tenali), Subham Bansal (Rampachodavaram), Surya Teja (Narasapuram), Rahul Kumar Reddy (Tekkali), Noor Qamar (Palakonda), Abhishek Kumar (Adoni), Kartheek (Penukonda), Sobhika (Gudur), Madhavan (Kandukur) and Hemalatha (Parvathipuram).