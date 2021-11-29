Five hurt as RTC bus falls from a slope

An Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation bus of Allagadda depot fell 25 feet from a slope at the Upper Ahobilam temple parking lot while its driver was reversing the vehicle with five passengers in it around noon on Monday. While two persons received serious injuries, three suffered minor scratches, said Deputy Superintendent of Police A. Rajendra.

The RTC Kurnool Regional Manager T. Venkataramam said all private taxi and maxi cabs occupied the parking place at the upper level, which forced the RTC driver to come 200 feet down to take a U-turn. In the process the bus hit a tree behind and overturned. “The driver and the conductor of the bus were experienced and that is their usual route, but due to narrow space the incident took place,” he explained.

While all of them were given treatment initially at Allagadda Government Hospital, one woman, who is suspected to have sustained a fracture, was referred to Nandyal Government Hospital. All the passengers are said to be out of danger.