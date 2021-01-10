Five held in murder of woman farmer in Chittoor

The Puttur sub-division police on Friday night arrested five persons accused in the murder of a 35-year-old woman farmer at Kannikapuram village of Vedurukuppam mandal on Wednesday last.
Deputy SP (Puttur) T.D. Yashwant told the media at Karvetinagaram that a three-decade-long land dispute between two families reportedly led to the murder of Chandrakala (35).
Farmer Narayana Reddy and his family members had allegedly felled mango trees in the lands belonging to his rival Vijay Sekhar Reddy on Tuesday night. On Wednesday, the aggrieved farmer along with his spouse, Chandrakala, mother, brother, sister and brother-in-law reached Narayana Reddy’s land and allegedly accosted him for destroying their mango trees. Narayana Reddy and his family members allegedly threw chilli powder at his rivals and attacked them with knives.
While Chandrakala, who received stab injuries, was declared brought dead at the area hospital, three others, including the sister, mother-in-law and brother-in-law of the deceased, were rushed to Government Hospital at Chittoor with stab injuries. After the attack, the family of Narayana Reddy fled the village.
Acting on a complaint, the Karvetinagaram police registered a complaint and arrested Narayana Reddy (60), his wife Padma, son Meghnath Reddy, brother-in-law Sriramulu Reddy and sister Prameela, and sent them for remand.
