Five held in idol desecration case in Prakasam of Andhra Pradesh, SP rules out communal angle

Prakasam Superintendent of Police Malika Garg taking a look at the seized materials during a media conference in Ongole on Saturday.

Prakasam Police achieved a breaththrough in the case relating to desecration of the idol of Nandiswara at the historic temple of Sri Ganga Parvati Sametha Eleshwara Swamy at Kanaparthi, near N.G. Padu, in Prakasam district with the arrest of five treasure hunters near Markapur on Saturday.

The arrested were Vallela Venkata Reddy(36), B. Srinivasulu(33), Syed Hussain(40), K. Bala Sanjivaiah(40) and M. Niranjan(32). One persons, Balu, is absconding, Prakasam Superintendent of Police Malika Garg told a media conference.

“There was no communal angle to the incident,” the SP made it clear.

The SP said after conducting a recce, the six-member gang had struck at the 10th-century temple late on last Sunday and fled to Markapur after committing the offence. They believed that gems were hidden in the temple that flourished during the time of 'Telugu Chodas'.

On a complaint from the temple priest, the N.G. Padu police registered a case under various IPC sections and Section 20 of the Indian Treasure Trove Act and began investigation.

The five persons were nabbed after three special teams, formed by the SP, obtained clues relating to a vehicle used in the offence with the help of a CCTV footage at the Markapur toll gate.

They arrested persons then spilled the beans during interrogation. The car, 6 k explosive powder, uninterrupted power supply system, hammer and chisels were seized from them.

Main accused is repeat offender

The main accused, Venkat Reddy(36), collected information on ancient temples from one Chenna Reddy who had reportedly worked in the Archeology department.

Previously, Venkat Reddy had struck at an ancient temple of Lord Siva at Tripurantakam and fled to Hyderabad. He then formed a gang with three others and began to look for treasures in ancient temples. At the Rayavaram railway station, he stole explosive material used for repairing tracks and tested its efficacy to break rocks.