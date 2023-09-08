Five held in Amalapuram rowdy sheeter murder case in Konaseema

September 08, 2023 04:05 pm | Updated 04:05 pm IST - AMALAPURAM

The Konaseema police on September 8 arrested five persons in connection with the murder of a rowdy sheeter at Eedarapalli village under Amalapuram police limits in the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district on September 1.

On September 2, the murder led to tension in Amalapuram town, forcing the police to deploy more police personnel and impose Section 30 and Section 144 to prevent riots among the locals. On September 1, rowdy sheeter Polisetti Ramakrishna Kishore died in an attack with sticks by a group including the five accused on the outskirts of the Eedarapalli village. Kishore’s friend Adapa Sai was also injured in the attack.

In a press conference here on September 5, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema SP S. Sreedhar said; “The five accused have been identified as Balla Sateesh, T. Sesha Sudheer, Koppula Manikanta, Adabala Veerababu and Koduri Siva Kalyan. All the accused are native of Konaseema”.

“On August 31, the deceased had reportedly physically assaulted the prime accused Balla Sateesh and his friends. The next day, the group led by Mr. Sateesh resorted to the attack, in which they eliminated Ramakrishna Kishore”, said Mr. Sreedhar.

The police are probing the case to ascertain other reasons that led to the murder and searching for other accused who were indirectly involved in the murder case and incidents reported after the murder. The police have registered a case and produced them before a local court on Friday. The investigation is on.