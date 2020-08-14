Five held for ‘smuggling liquor from Telangana’

VISAKHAPATNAM

14 August 2020 23:40 IST

Officials from the Excise and Prohibition Department, Gajuwaka, arrested five persons who were allegedly involved in transporting liquor from Telangana and selling in Visakhapatnam at higher price. A total of 509 liquor bottles was seized from their possession.

The officials found that the accused have been bringing in liquor using courier services. This is for the second time, the excise officials found liquor being brought to Visakhapatnam through courier agencies. Earlier on August 5, the officials arrested a man, who was found bringing liquor through the courier agencies and seized around 180 liquor bottles.

Three more persons involved in the case are yet to be nabbed, it is learnt.