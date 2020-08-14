Andhra Pradesh

Five held for ‘smuggling liquor from Telangana’

Officials from the Excise and Prohibition Department, Gajuwaka, arrested five persons who were allegedly involved in transporting liquor from Telangana and selling in Visakhapatnam at higher price. A total of 509 liquor bottles was seized from their possession.

The officials found that the accused have been bringing in liquor using courier services. This is for the second time, the excise officials found liquor being brought to Visakhapatnam through courier agencies. Earlier on August 5, the officials arrested a man, who was found bringing liquor through the courier agencies and seized around 180 liquor bottles.

Three more persons involved in the case are yet to be nabbed, it is learnt.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 14, 2020 11:42:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/five-held-for-smuggling-liquor-from-telangana/article32359548.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story