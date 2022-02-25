Five held for importing liquor from Goa into A.P.

9,200 bottles seized in East Godavari

9,200 bottles seized in East Godavari

The East Godavari police on Friday arrested a five-member gang reportedly for importing liquor from Goa to be sold illegally in the Konaseema region.

The arrests were made under Ravulapalem police limits in the district. As many as 9,200 liquor bottles imported from Goa have been seized during the raid.

In a press conference held on Friday, SP M. Raveendranath Babu said that K. Venkata Ratna Trinath has been identified as the prime accused who directly imported 9,200 liquor bottles and stored them at a godown near the national highway at Ravulapadu village. The other four accused have been identified as K. Subba Reddy, C. Nagachandra Reddy, L. Srinivasa Rao, and A. Srinivasa Rao belonging to East Godavari district.

“The gang has been involved in the import and illegal sale of liquor from Goa. A search is on to nab the other accused involved in the case,” said SP Mr. Raveendranath Babu. Police registered a case and produced the accused in a local court on Friday. An investigation is on.