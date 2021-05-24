Five held for holding local deity fest

KAKINADA

The police on Monday arrested five persons for violating curfew guidelines and organising a local deity festival that resulted in a huge gathering of people at Gollala Maamidaada village in East Godavari district.

On Sunday, a few hundred local people participated in a procession of a local deity as part of the festival celebrated every five years.

Pedapudi sub-inspector T. Kranthi Kumar said five members of the festival organising committee were arrested and produced in a local court.

