Five held for holding local deity fest
The police on Monday arrested five persons for violating curfew guidelines and organising a local deity festival that resulted in a huge gathering of people at Gollala Maamidaada village in East Godavari district.
On Sunday, a few hundred local people participated in a procession of a local deity as part of the festival celebrated every five years.
Pedapudi sub-inspector T. Kranthi Kumar said five members of the festival organising committee were arrested and produced in a local court.
